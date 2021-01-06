TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya Rues Laxmi Ratan Shukla's Resignation, Exposes Rot Within Party

A day after West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned, fellow MLA Baishali Dalmiya laid bare the chinks within TMC. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Dalmiya claimed that some elements wanted to finish TMC from within. Expressing dismay over Shukla's decision, she attributed his unhappiness to a few leaders at the local level. Moreover, the daughter of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya opined that the exodus of leaders would pose a big challenge for TMC ahead of the 2021 WB Assembly polls.

TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya remarked, "There are back biters, backstabbers and silent killers who are trying to finish the party from within. I want to pinpoint and remove such people. I was stunned yesterday that former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had to leave despite working for the party. While I am observing that many people are leaving the party in the last few days, I know Laxmi for many years. We have worked together. If people continue to leave like this, it will be a huge problem ahead of the 2021 election. Leaders are unhappy because of two-four persons."

"In my and Laxmi Ratan's constituency, there are 2-4 ex-councillors, block presidents who don't observe any protocol. They do not follow any hierarchy. They think they are the supremo above the CM. They print their slogans along with Didi's photo," she added.

Read: 'Abhishek Has Become Ab-sheikh': Anurag Thakur Fires Unsparing Attack At Mamata's Nephew

'Trying to pull others down'

On this occasion, the Bally MLA also pointed out that no action was taken against the anti-party elements despite the matter being brought to the notice of election strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the upcoming Assembly election. In a veiled dig at the performance of the Banerjee-led government, she contended that there was no point being in power if the ruling party cannot work for the people of the state.

The Bally legislator said, "When Prashant Kishor came, he was told that these people are not good. These are corrupt people. They are trying to malign the party. They don't write against another party but oppose people within the party. Like crabs, they are trying to pull others down."

Dalmiya elaborated. "We are being the voice as this problem should be solved. Most importantly, the public should be served. We are in the government for the people. If we can't work for the people, it is useless to remain in the government."

Read: On Bengal Elections, Left's Yechury Highlights CPI-M's Dual Battle With BJP & Mamata's TMC

CM downplays resignation

On Tuesday, former all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla sent his resignation letter sent to WB CM Mamata Banerjee, a copy of which was forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Shukla has quit as the Trinamool Congress Howrah district president also, Banerjee insisted that he will continue to serve as an MLA. Downplaying the resignation, she contended that the former all-rounder wanted to dedicate more time to cricket. Shukla's portfolio has now been assigned to another Minister Aroop Biswas.

In view of advice of Hon’ble Chief Minister,Ms. Mamata Banerjee, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal, do hereby order, in exercise of powers vested in me under Constitution, that Shri Laxmi Ratan Shukla ceases to be a member of Council of Ministers with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/CH9mKdePrs — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 5, 2021

Read: Mamata Criticises BJP For Abolishing Planning Commission