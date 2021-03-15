TMC MLA Debashree Roy Quits Party, Alleges 'wasn't Given Due Respect; Returning To Acting'

TMC MLA Debashree Roy quit the party on Monday alleging that "TMC has used her and that she wasn't given the due respect that she deserved." She announced that she does not wish to have any relationship with Trinamool Congress and wrote a letter to TMC State President Subrata Bakshi, apprising him about her decision to quit.

'Will get back into acting industry where I am respected':

Debashree who twice won from the Raidighi constituency of South 24 Paraganas, said "I have worked for the welfare of people in Bengal for a decade and I want to continue doing that. But now I am thinking to return to the acting industry which is my real world. I still get calls from the industry, and with respect," she stressed.



The final list of the TMC candidates contesting in the Assembly Polls 2021 is out already. Debashree was not nominated as TMC candidate this time. The actor turned politician who intends to get into acting complained that she is upset over the fact that she wasn't offered major responsibilities by TMC, even after winning a difficult seat.

Meanwhile, the party high command is yet to respond on the development. Additionally, this can come as a jolt to TMC with yet another strong candidate leaving the battle midway, just before the West Bengal elections. The BJP has fielded a number of big candidates for the West Bengal elections, apparently having earlier resolved that it will not compromise in this respect. Accordingly, Swapan Dasgupta, Babul Supriyo and others will contest the elections despite being members of Parliament, whereas Trinamool defectors such as Suvendu Adhikari will try to dislodge their erstwhile colleagues.

