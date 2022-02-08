TMC MLA Dismisses Reports Of Rift Between Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek As 'false Theory'

Amid reports of a rift between Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her nephew and the TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra has dismissed the "false theory". Mitra has instead accused the opposition - the BJP and the Congress - of trying to create confusion in the state's ruling party. Taking to his Facebook page, the TMC MLA avered that Mamata Banerjee is his supremo whose "words are like commands" for him while Abhishek Banerjee is his leader who represents the younger party members.

He slammed the Congress and the BJP for trying to confuse the TMC by "floating theories" ahead of the municipal elections in the state. He affirmed that the opposition's efforts will not succeed and that there will not be a division within the Trinamool Congress.

"There is no rift, discord or disagreement between the two. The opposition BJP and the Congress are floating theories to create confusion within the TMC ahead of municipal polls. But their efforts won't succeed. There will be no division in the party," Mitra said

Reports of infighting within the TMC

Madan Mitra's comments come after reports of infighting within the TMC surfaced. According to the reports, one faction of the party threw its weight behind Abhishek Banerjee who was in the spotlight for COVID-19 related suggestions, while the other side backed Mamata Banerjee-led state government's decisions pertaining to the pandemic. These intensified after the party released its candidate list for civic polls as several activists claimed that TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his organisation I-PAC, roped in with Abhishek Banerjee's initiative to boost the party's prospects, was behind the selection of names.

Mitra had earlier sympathised with the disgruntled party leaders and said that he would take up the matter with Mamata Banerjee.

"I am a loyal soldier of the party, remember. No dissent will be tolerated," Mitra added as he changed the stance. Two days ago, he had changed his stand after several leaders in Kamarhati Municipality approached him with their grievance over the nominee list.

(With inputs from PTI)