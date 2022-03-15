TMC MLA Insults Biharis With '100 Bimari' Joke; Says 'Want To Make Bengal Disease-free'

Bengali writer and Trinamool Congress MLA Manoranjan Byapari sparked a controversy after a video of him targeting Biharis went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the viral video shot on the sidelines of the recently concluded Kolkata Book Fair, Byapari can be heard referring to Biharis as 'Bimari (disease)' and issuing a call to make West-Bengal 'disease-free'.

"If everything is fine in Bihar, then s***la should go back to Bihar, the TMC MLA said, adding, "If Bengali blood runs in your veins, if freedom fighters Benoy Choudhury, Badal Gupta, Netaji, Khudiram Bose’s blood runs through your veins; if you have love for the motherland and mother tongue... then say Ek Bihari Sau Bimari (one Bihari equals to hundreds of diseases). We do not want diseases, make Bengal free of disease."

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was quick to flag off the video with a question posed to 'Bihari Babu' Shatrughan Sinha. "What do you think about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari?" the BJP leader asked, underlining that his new party colleague from the TMC was very 'transparent' about his feelings towards Biharis.

My humble question to Bihari Babu Shri @ShatruganSinha ji, Sir, what do you feel about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari?

Your new party colleague is very transparent about his feelings towards Biharis. His recent speech at the Kolkata International Book Fair: pic.twitter.com/3vtVln6tdH — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 14, 2022

"First Mamata Banerjee refers to Biharis & UPites as 'Bohiragotos'"

In the following tweet, Adhikari also recollected how TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier referred to Biharis & UPites s 'Bohiragotos and said, "and now this clarion call to make Bengal free of Biharis."

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, which the TMC had subsequently won, Mamata Banerjee had accused key challenger BJP of bringing goons from 'outside'. "They attacked me. No one from Nandigram attacked me but you (BJP) brought goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee had said.