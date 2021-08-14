TMC MLA Madan Mitra Claims 'Khela Hobe' Hailed Across India; Wants Opposition To Unite

Days after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal called for celebrating 'Khela Hobe Divas' in the state, TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday envisioned the 'Khela Hobe' slogan to reverberate across India in the coming days. The slogan had gained prominence during the elections earlier this year in the state but has now become the poll bugle for Opposition parties against the Narendra Modi-led government across the nation.

'Khela Hobe' slogan to reach every part of the Nation: MLA Mitra

TMC MLA Madan Mitra declared that among other states, 'Khela Hobe' will be glorified in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, and Bihar. Eyeing the 2024 Elections, and forming a bond of opposition parties, Mitra said, "Some will celebrate 'Khela Hobe' under the Trinamool Congress flag while others may not use any party symbol. The slogan, however, will reach every part of the Nation.”

“BJP wanted to obstruct the idea as they are attached to violence but our party wants peace. The TMC will soon reach across the country. No alliance or front is possible without the TMC," Mitra stated.

Origin of 'Khela Hobe' slogan

The slogan was first applied by Bangladesh’s Awami League MP Shamim Osman some years back. But it was Trinamool Congress President of Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal who made the slogan famous in West Bengal. The senior TMC leader at a local political event had said, “Khela hobe. Bhoyonkor khela hobe. Ei mati te khela hobe.” (The game is on. It will be a dangerous game. The game will be played in this playground.)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given a clarion call to the leaders of Opposition parties to stand united as a front for the 2024 general elections. She had said, “Khela (game) will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. It is a continuous process. When general elections come (2024), it will be Modi vs country.”

Earlier on August 12, speaking at the launch of the 'Khela Hobe' event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee had said, "Khela Hobe has become very popular. The slogan was raised in the Parliament too. In the coming days, it will reverberate across India. We will celebrate August 16 as Khela Hobe Diwas."

The West Bengal Chief Minister had visited the national capital last month. She held meetings with the Opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. The West Bengal Chief met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She also met lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi while requesting Javed Akhtar to write a song on 'Khela Hobe'.