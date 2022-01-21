TMC MLA Madan Mitra Ordered To Stay Away From Social Media Over His Controversial Posts

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has instructed MLA Madan Mitra to stay away from social media after several controversial posts by him went viral. The former transport minister, a loyalist of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, went on Facebook live and announced that he would be deactivating his profile for five months as per the party's instructions.

Madan Mitra told ANI, "My social media is a personal thing. I have decided that I will not come to any Facebook Live, Instagram or any other social networking till June 30," adding, "It is because the name of social media is in the hand of media and I was part of social media."

The Kamarhati MLA suggested that the media's name should be 'anti-social media'. Mitra's statement comes after he landed in a controversy due to a recent Facebook post where he questioned as to whom he should address his grievances as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence was under security cover and Trinamool Bhavan - the TMC’s office in Kolkata - was undergoing renovation.

Following this, the TMC's disciplinary committee warned him of his social media activities. A top TMC leader said Mitra has been taken to task by the disciplinary committee as he went against the party's diktat, ANI reported.

Madan Mitra reacts to his popularity on social media platforms

As per a PTI report, the TMC MLA, who has a huge fan base on social media, said, "No, there has not been any complaint against me to Facebook authorities by anyone... No waning of my popularity. My TRP, instead, is on the rise. But I am quitting as I have been asked by the (party) higher-ups to leave Facebook for some time. I will obey the order".

It has been learnt that TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee had earlier asked party members to avoid making public statements and posts on social media concerning their grievances. He had also suggested that the party's disciplinary committee can be approached by the members if needed.

(Image: PTI)