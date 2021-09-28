Responding to BJP's claims that party Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was attacked in Kolkata's Bhabanipur by the followers of Madan Mitra, the TMC leader has stated that 'coincidently' he was in conversation with the CBI officers when the incident occurred. On September 27, when BJP had scheduled to run a mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders headed by Dilip Ghosh was attacked by TMC leaders while they attempted to enter the Bhabanipur constituency.

Coincidently, I was speaking to the CBI officers, who come under Central govt, at the time when the incident took place in Bhabanipur: TMC MLA Madan Mitra pic.twitter.com/RyqBc9mwSw — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

BJP accuses TMC over Bhabanipur ruckus

Pointing fingers at TMC leader for attacking Dilip Ghosh, BJO stated, "We have identified eight people and all of them are Madan Mitra followers. The attack was planned".

Further questioning the role of Kolkata Police when the chaos took place, BJP's Swapan Dasgupta said, "This is a big surprise that during the clashes today, there was no Kolkata police personnel in the area. The Kolkata police were invisible."

While slamming BJP for putting up a great performance, TMC's Saugata Roy said, "The BJP is trying to get media attention. They have created a lot of trouble because they know that they are not going to win the election. We want a peaceful vote because we are sure of winning. We want all parties to participate in the election. They had been campaigning in front of Firad Hakim's house and there was no issue. Today Dilip Ghosh came for the campaigning and there is a lot of resentment against him. No harm was done to him. All of this is a drama. We want a peaceful vote. People will defeat the conspiracies of the BJP."

Bhabanipur bypolls

Upon the special request of the West Bengal government, the Election Commission of India has announced to hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on September 30. Also, polls will be held in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli as polls were deferred due to the death of contesting candidates in May. TMC came to power in West Bengal with a landslide victory in this year's Assembly polls. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. She, now, needs to win the Bhabanipur seat to retain her chief ministership.

(Image: ANI)