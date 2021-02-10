TMC MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhy Says 'won't Contest Bengal Polls', Cites Health Issues

TMC MLA and former cabinet minister Rabiranjan Chattopadhy on Monday wrote to Party Chief Mamata Banerjee that he won’t contest polls due to age and health issues. It is being speculated that Chattopadhy made a move ahead of ticket distribution where candidates are being thoroughly scrutinized before being given a ticket. He also thanked the people of his constituency (Burwad) and wish them well on his social media handle.

Rabiranjan Chattopadhy letter to Mamata Banerjee

An official letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee read, "I beg to inform you that I will not contest in the coming West Bengal Assembly Election, 2021, due to my age and poor health condition. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Bardhaman for two consecutive terms." The letter was written on January 31, 2021, to the Chairperson, TMC.

Dr Rabiranjan Chattopadhy to Republic TV

While speaking to Republic TV, Yes Dr Rabiranjan Chattopadhy said, Yes I am not contesting the elections this time. I am 80 years old and my health condition is not that good. So, I am not contesting elections this year. I would like to retire from politics. On being asked if he is not contesting the election due to the ticket distribution process, he said it is not true.

Earlier, people have seen a slew of resignations ever since the election campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 begun, especially looking at the cabinet ministers (Top Ministers) within the Mamata Banerjee government who have been resigning from the party saying that because of their connection with the TMC, people on the ground are losing faith in them.

Bengal poll battle

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC recently witnessed the exit of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his post in the TMC.

While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee also switched to BJP. Banerjee has hit out her rival, saying she will 'fight alone if needed'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet.

