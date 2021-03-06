TMC MLA Sonali Guha Hints At Joining The BJP; Shares Details Of Talks With Mukul Roy

In another possible jolt to the Trinamool Congress, 4-time MLA Sonali Guha hinted at joining the BJP after being denied a ticket in the upcoming West Bengal polls. The MLA, who was once considered a loyalist of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed that she had gotten in touch with BJP's Mukul Roy and was hopeful of being given a 'respectable' post in the saffron party's folds.

"Yesterday I reached the office, my official cried, saying I think your name is not on the list. He told me he will for sure get me in touch with Mamata didi, but nothing happened. If they have left us, why will I not leave them? I called the BJP, I dialled Mukul Roy, he asked me what I want. I told him, I won't contest, I just need a respectable post in exchange for campaigning for them," said Sonali Guha while speaking to news agency ANI.

BJP predicts another mass exodus

Earlier this week, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 12-member election committee had met Mamata at her residence in Kalighat. Here sources had revealed that the TMC was intending to drop several sitting MLAs from its list and planning to nominate more women, youth, and leaders with a 'clean image.' Several of its older loyalists, such as Arabul Islam and Sonali Guha have been wiped off from the list.

Meanwhile, BJP's Soumitra Khan has claimed that at least 12 MLAs and 3-4 MPs will join the BJP in Bengal. "We are getting phones, asking us to join, get tickets, or just get a spot. We will induct people. TMC will be finished because she herself is running to Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee has herself lost. We have 12 people in touch, at least 36 people have been cut out from TMC's list this year. High command in the party will decide. So many MPs at least 3-4 are ready, they might come into BJP soon," he said.

In the run-up to the polls, the Trinamool Congress has witnessed a massive political exodus with several of its key leaders and heavyweights jumping ship to the BJP. TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was one of the first to incite a rebel within the party, had earlier proclaimed that 'no one will be left in TMC' by end of February. He is reported to face Mamata Banerjee from her bastion Nandigram in the upcoming polls.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

