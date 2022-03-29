TMC MLA Threatens BJP Voters In West Bengal; '...then You Can Live In Peace. Clear?'

In a shocking statement, Naren Chakraborty, the MLA of Hooghly District's Pandabeshwar Constituency openly threatened voters in the state. Speaking in Bengali, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA said that "hardcore BJP workers should be scared and should be barred to vote in the elections."

“To the BJP supporters, if you go and vote then you are on your own and if you don’t go to vote then we will assume that you are supporting us...then you can live in peace. Clear?” he said in Bengali.

This is not the first time a TMC MLA has openly made such remarks against the BJP. Earlier, in August 2020, a TMC MLA had threatened to "look after" BJP leaders and workers in the Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district "in a proper manner". This was uttered a day after the convoy of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.

BJP alleges MLAs thrashed by TMC in WB Assembly

Pandemonium reigned in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, March 28, as BJP alleged that their MLAs were thrashed when they demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. Sharing a video of the scuffle, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya claimed that many BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Whip Manoj Tigga were assaulted by TMC MLAs.The CBI is probing into the Birbhum violence. Eight people were burnt to death in Birbhum's Rampurhat after violence erupted following the murder of TMC deputy panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh.

Bristling at his suspension, Suvendu Adhikari and other suspended MLAs are staging a protest outside the Assembly. Vowing to knock on court doors over the assault, Adhikari said, "Mamata never said anything regarding Bhirbum in House. She is in Kolkata but she didn't come to the House. We are staging demonstrations outside the Assembly with two suspended MLAs".

The Birbhum violence erupted last week when Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader - was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. Bengal police arrested 22 people in connection to the incident.