TMC MLA's Residence, Car Vandalised In Malda; Neta Blames Colleague & Former TMC Minister

As the political chaos continues in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, TMC MLA Niharnjan Ghosh's house and the car was vandalised by his party workers in English Bazar in Malda district on Monday. According to sources, another TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury has been accused of vandalising MLA Ghosh's house. This latest development comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Malda a few days ago and asked her party workers to avoid fighting among each other.

Cong & LEFT to hold crucial meeting today

Sources further revealed that a crucial meeting will be held between Congress and LEFT ahead of West Bengal assembly elections for seat distribution in Kolkata. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 am on Tuesday. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, Sukokanto Mishra, CPIM State Secy will be present in the meeting. Sources informed that this is for the first time that Indian Secular Front will also be participating in this crucial meeting. It is important to note that this is the 5th round of meeting between Congress and LEFT.

West Bengal assembly elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

