TMC Mocks BJP On New List, Says 'not Enough Faces To Announce 294 Candidates In One Go'

The revelation of 63 candidates representing BJP in the upcoming WB elections has invoked reactions from TMC leaders, like Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brian.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Sunday, it evoked a lot of reactions, especially from the ruling party in West Bengal Trinamool Congress.

Among the first to react was TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who took to her official Twitter handle and asserted that the 'largest political party' did not have enough faces and strength to announce the names of all 294 candidates one go in spite of claiming every now and then that it would win. She said she was loving the slow unfolding of what she called 'WB BJP Candidate List soap opera'.

Another TMC leader, Derek O'Brian also took to the microblogging website to react to the entire episode. Referring to BJP as one of the most destructive parties, he claimed that the people in the 'Khakhi knickers' were having a bit of trouble before the polls. He concluded his tweet with the hashtag 'Khela hobe".

BJP releases list of 63 candidates for West Bengal Polls 

Announcing the second list of candidates for the 3rd and 4th phase of West Bengal polls, BJP National General Secretary on Sunday listed 66 candidates - which include 4 sitting MPs. Top names fielded include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, TMC-turned-BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik. Previously, BJP has announced 56 candidates for the first two poll phases, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Here are some of the top candidates:

Locket Chatterjee (Chunchura)

Babul Supriyo (Tollygunge)

Ashok Lahiri (Alipurduar) 

Rajib Banerjee (Domjur)

Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur)

Swapan das Gupta (Tarkeshwar)

Yash das Gupta (Chanditala)

Nisith Pramanik (Dinhata)

Payal Sarkar (Behala East)

Dr. Indraneel Khan (Kasba)

Sonarpur South (Anjana Basu)

Tanushree Chakraborty (Howrah Siampur)

Incidentally, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced she may contest from Tollygunje apart from Nandigram, setting up two high-voltage battles - Mamata Vs Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Vs Babul Supriyo. 

