TMC Mocks MHA Team's WB Visit On Post-poll Violence, Asks BJP To Apologise For 200+ Claim

On Thursday, TMC MLA Madan Mitra mocked the visit of the 4-member Ministry of Home Affairs team to West Bengal for taking stock of the post-poll violence. 

On Thursday, TMC MLA Madan Mitra mocked the visit of the 4-member Ministry of Home Affairs team to West Bengal for taking stock of the post-poll violence. Speaking to the media, he refuted the reports of violence and claimed that these were mere fights between groups of people. Stressing that there would have been riots even if BJP had won the Assembly election, he expressed hope that the MHA team's visit would not spread more violence. On this occasion, Mitra also took a dig at BJP leaders who predicted that the saffron party will win more than 200 seats in the polls and sought an apology from them. 

Post-poll violence in WB

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which has reportedly claimed 14 lives in the last two days. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state", PM Modi called up West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history.

Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra opined, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?" Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur.

After Mamata Banerjee took oath as the CM on Wednesday, Dhankhar advised her, "Our first priority is we must bring an end to this senseless violence, horrendous violence that has affected society at large. Post-poll violence if it is retributive is antithetical to democracy. I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore the rule of law."

