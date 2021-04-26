TMC Mocks Mithun Chakraborty For Wearing Mask Incorrectly At Bengal Rally

BJP's star campaigner Mithun Chakraborty has been holding extensive rallies across West Bengal as assembly elections conclude in the state. During one such campaign with former state Minister Rajib Banerjee, Mithun Chakraborty was seen wearing his mask incorrectly, drawing hilarious reactions from the TMC.

In a photograph shared by Trinamool’s youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, the actor-politician was seen wearing a blue mask on his nose, which also covered one of his eyes, but not the mouth. Debangshu wrote, "Mithun da is teaching India how to wear a mask with Disco Dance style."

Mithun da is teaching India how to wear a mask with Disco Dance style. pic.twitter.com/yQPWZ42YNL — Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev (@ItsYourDev) April 25, 2021

Mithun Chakraborty and Rajib Banerjee were campaigning in Kolkata on Sunday when the photographs were taken. Banerjee also posted the images on Facebook.

Mithun Da booked

On Saturday, Mithun Chakraborty was booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during an election rally with more than 500 people at the Baishnabnagar constituency in the Malda district the previous day.

The FIR was ordered by Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra following TMC’s complaint. The complaint says that when Chakraborty reached the venue by helicopter, thousands of villagers rushed to him. TMC Youth Malda president Prasenjit Das complained to the EC and asked the district administration to take action against Chakraborty.

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy told reporters that BJP leaders held public meetings with little or no regard for directions given by the EC amid the Covid-19 surge.

Polling is currently underway for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday.-