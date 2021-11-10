TMC Moves Supreme Court Alleging Violence By BJP In Tripura; Seeks Protection

Alleging violence by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its workers in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday moved Supreme Court. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has asked the apex court to issue orders to provide security to TMC workers in Tripura amidst poll campaigning. Assembly polls in Tripura is scheduled to take place in 2023.

TMC alleges violence against workers at the hands of BJP in Tripura

As per the TMC, on October 22, a few unidentified people allegedly vandalised the car of TMC MP Sushmita Dev and her supporters and also beat them up in the Amtali area near Agartala during campaigning for the civic bodies' elections there. The TMC pinned the blame of the attack on BJP, and called the party 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. The party also blamed the Chief Minister, who happens to belong to the BJP, for protecting the attackers.

"Some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is the 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow," TMC had stated.

Besides, the TMC has also alleged that due to violence, threats and pressure by the ruling BJP leaders and their aides, many of their candidates could not file nominations or were forced to withdraw candidatures after submissions in the Civic polls. The BJP had, however, denied the allegations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP won 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation or AMC and 19 urban local bodies ahead of the November 25 elections.

War of words between TMC and BJP

Talking about the allegations, Tripura BJP vice president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, "the Trinamool Congress has unleashed a reign of terror in West Bengal against the BJP and brought the culture of violence in Tripura."

Rajib Banerjee's statement did not go unnoticed, and in fact received a reply from West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who said, “There is peace in West Bengal." She added, "In contrast, look at the happenings in your state (Tripura). Whoever dares to take out rallies opposing the BJP is hit with sticks."

Image: Twitter/@BJPBiplab/@SushmitaDevAITC