TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Planning To 'foment Trouble' In Kolkata Civic Polls

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to instigate trouble during the voting process for Kolkata civic elections on December 19. Addressing a meeting following a roadshow in south Kolkata, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee directed the party workers to resist any such attempts by the BJP.

''Keep your eyes and ears open. We have information that the BJP will foment trouble in five to six wards. If BJP tries to instigate trouble, we will have to resist such bids. We have to be alert,'' Banerjee said.

The Diamond Harbour MP then attempted to draw a contrast in the situation during polls in a BJP-ruled state with that of a TMC-ruled state. Looking back to the recently concluded polls in Tripura, he said, "TMC was prevented from carrying out political activities by the ruling BJP in Tripura with our cars being damaged, our party offices torched, our supporters' houses vandalised and our men and women attacked."

"However, not a single attack has taken place on any opposition candidate since the dates of Municipal Corporation polls for Kolkata were announced 20 days ago. In a democracy, every party has the right to carry out its activities freely. The TMC believes in that but the BJP doesn't," Banerjee added.

BJP 'uses relegion to get votes': TMC MP

Challenging the BJP to engage in an open debate with him on the issue of Bengal's development, Banerjee said, ''The saffron party has no suggestion to give. It just uses religion to get votes," and asserted that in two years, Kolkata will become the ''number one city'' in the country on development parameters.

''The TMC has already brought about 90% development in the city, the rest 10%, too, will be accomplished. If we fail to live up to the promise, don't vote for us in the Lok Sabha polls,'' he said.

Making a reference to the recent UNESCO heritage tag for Durga puja in Kolkata, Banerjee lambasted BJP heavyweights ''for falsely claiming that the festival isn’t observed properly in Bengal''. He said, "(West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee gave Rs 50,000 to every puja committee, while the BJP approached courts."

