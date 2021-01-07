TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP To Prove 'tolabaj' Charge, Hits Back With 'gunda' Jibe

In a scathing attack on BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee vowed to 'hang himself' if it is proven that he has amassed wealth through illegal means. Addressing a huge rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district on Thursday, he expressed willingness to face a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. This comes in the wake of BJP leaders increasingly trained their guns on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew calling him "tolabaj bhaipo" (extortionist nephew) in the run-up to the WB Assembly election.

As he is perceived to be the no.2 in Trinamool Congress, the WB CM has been accused of encouraging dynastic politics. Currently, Banerjee in on a 5-day tour of North Bengal districts where BJP won 7 of the region's 8 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. Escalating his attack further, he dubbed Akash, the son of BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh as 'gunda' (goon). During his address, he castigated BJP on a number of issues ranging from the LAC faceoff to corruption.

If it's proven I’m extortionist nephew ('tolabaj bhaipo'), direct me to gallows, I'll hang myself. You don’t need ED or CBI. Kailash Vijayawargiya is an outsider & his son is a 'gunda'. Dilip Ghosh is a 'gunda': Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, at a rally, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/fEE6UBgSfe — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo accusing him of committing contempt of court. As per Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu, Supriyo had falsely accused his client of illegitimately profiteering from coal smuggling in the state during a press conference on November 30, 2017. Thereafter the WB CM's nephew filed a defamation plea in the City Civil Court which granted an injunction on July 24, 2018, restricting the Asansol MP from making any defamatory statement against Banerjee.

Though Supriyo moved the Calcutta High Court in an appeal against this order, the division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Ravi Krishan Kapur dismissed the plea on July 5, 2019. According to Basu, the Union Minister repeated the allegations against the TMC leader in a press conference on December 31, 2020, despite the court order. Supriyo alleged that Banerjee built his "palatial house" through black money earnings from smuggling. Moreover, he contended that the money from coal and sand mining is going to "Bhaipo". The BJP leader also accused WB CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek of converting foreigners into Indian citizens to increase TMC's vote bank.

The acclaimed singer has been asked to not only withdraw his statement and issue an unconditional apology within 72 hours of the receipt of the legal notice but also to give an appropriate explanation. Additionally, Banerjee's lawyer has urged him to desist from making such defamatory statements against his client in the future. In the scenario that Supriyo fails to abide by this, Banerjee will initiate the necessary action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

