TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Launches Verbal Attack On PM Modi Even As Kin Under ED Scanner

After Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law was stopped from travelling abroad on Saturday night at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the TMC national general secretary on Sunday targetted the Central government, PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, alleging that the saffron party does not deliver what it promises.

Addressing tea workers' meeting in Jalpaiguri, Abhishek Banerjee said, "The PM visited here in 2016, 2019, and 2021, and had said that all 7 closed tea gardens will be reopened by the BJP, but it was actually inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee. BJP does not deliver what they promise, but TMC does, this is the difference The PM had said this before 2016, 2019, and 2021 and that is why you all voted for them all the time. If they come to ask for votes again, what will you do?"

"The Centre had said that Rs 1000 crore has been released for tea farmers of Assam & Bengal, could you people see even 10 paise of it? I can challenge you if anyone can tell me that they have received even 10 paise from that amount, I will leave politics. These people are a group of liars, they take your love for granted to bring 'Acche Din', that's why they can't be spared," the TMC leader further said.

Abhishek Banerjee's Sister-in-law Stopped At Airport

This comes at a time when his sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir was stopped from boarding a flight to Bangkok on Saturday at the request of the ED which is probing her role in the West Bengal coal scam. An ED official served the summons to Gambhir at the airport itself asking her to appear before it on September 12.

On August 30, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court permitted the central agency to quiz Gambhir at its zonal office in Kolkata. It was hearing a plea filed by Banerjee's sister-in-law challenging the summons issued to her at the ED's Delhi office on September 5. The Calcutta HC directed the ED to file a response to the plea in three weeks' time and asked the petitioner to respond within two weeks thereafter. It clarified that no coercive action can be taken against Gambhir till the next date of hearing.

Image: PTI