TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Appear Before ED In Delhi On Monday In Coal Scam Case

Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the coal scam on Monday. Both Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee were summoned by the central agency for questioning in the money-related aspects of the Coal scam on August 28, after which Mamata Banerjee's nephew had alleged that the BJP-led Central government was 'trying to pressurise TMC leaders' by using the Central agencies.

"BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger," Abhishek Banerjee had said while addressing the gathering on the occasion of TMC Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day at Kalighat, which also had in attendance his aunt Mamata Banerjee.

Backing his nephew's claims, Mamata Banerjee had asserted that the BJP-led Central government was unable to fight TMC politically and was, therefore, using the central agencies. Having said that, the TMC supremo had added that the government 'can't bulldoze or intimidate' her, and her party by such threats.

In a bid to turn the tables on the Centre, Mamata Banerjee had further said that it was actually the BJP that was hand in glove with the coal mafias. "They have stayed at hotels run by them during elections," she added, underlining that she has never come across such a 'vindictive party and a government' in her decades-long political career. The West Bengal Chief Minister then threatened to 'send proof' against BJP leaders to the central agencies.

Banerjee, however, maintained that all the central agencies and commissions have become political and all their members are from BJP. Giving an example, she said, "In post-poll violence, five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages?

Coal Smuggling Scam

The scam came into the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when a case was registered by CBI Kolkata against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments, and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED later took up the investigation and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal and was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court.

On February 23, CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Banerjee, at her home. The summon has created a massive uproar since it came ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The TMC had dubbed the ED crackdown against its MPs as 'political vendetta.' Just before the CBI was about to interrogate Rujira, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had turned up at their residence in a show of support. The CBI has also conducted several raids across the state in connection with the case this year.