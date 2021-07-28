TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Visit Tripura And Protest Alleged Detention Of I-PAC Team

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Agartala in Tripura on Thursday afternoon to protest against the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team detained at a hotel. The I-PAC team of 23 members is led by poll strategist Prashant Kishore. TMC MP Derek O' Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also supposed to accompany Abhishek to take stock of the situation.

What obstacles lie ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Tripura?

Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday would be visiting the state of Tripura. Mamata Banerjee's visit is yet to be finalised while two state ministers Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and Trinamool Labor leader Ritubrata Banerjee landed in Agartala on Wednesday. According to sources, Banerjee is determined to face protests and obstacles before he makes it all the way to Tripura. These speculations come after the Trinamool representatives who left on Wednesday morning were also detained at the airport for a considerable amount of time for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules. It is being learned that plans are underway to finds ways to stop him during his protests and black flags will be raised upon his arrival. Also plans to organise protests, where he stays, was underway.

The BJP leadership in Tripura, however, has refused to accept any such preparations. However, they are also speculating that the protest may take place. In Tripura, BJP state general secretary Kishore Barman told a news agency, "The party has no such plan. We are all ready to welcome. However, the BJP cannot take the responsibility if anyone gets angry."

What is the current situation of the I-PAC team?

An I-PAC team has been camping at a hotel in Tripura's Agartala for the political assessment of Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections. These 23 members have been further summoned by the Tripura Police. The police have asked the I-PAC team members to appear before the investigating officer of the case between August 1 and 3. A case has been registered against the I-PAC team members under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51b of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

Image Credits - PTI