TMC MP Abu Taher Khan Mows Down 6-year-old Child In Murshidabad

A six-year-old boy died after being allegedly hit and dragged by Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan's car on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Nowda area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district around 4 pm.

The boy was injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to sources, Abu Taher Khan was allegedly inside the car. Locals told Republic Bangla that the car was at a speed of 60 to 70 km.

The father of the victim has demanded justice and said that his only child has been killed in the accident.

Republic confronts TMC MP

Republic also confronted TMC MP Abu Taher Khan. He called it an unfortunate incident but refused to apologise.

"There is nothing to apologise for. They are my people. It is an unfortunate incident. We are with their family," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Priyanka Tibrewal said that police should take action in connection with the accident. She stated that it is not about any party but justice.