TMC MP Accuses Ex-Minister Rajib Banerjee Of Betraying The Party, Mocks His Resignation

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy lashed out at former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee after the latter resigned as an MLA and quit the Mamata-led Banerjee party on Friday. A week earlier, he had stepped down as the Forest Minister after which the portfolio was assigned to the CM herself. Alleging that the Domjur MLA has become a "ridiculous" person who is not aware of what he is doing, Roy expressed delight that a "bad element" had left the party. Moreover, the TMC MP accused the ex-Forest Minister of betraying TMC and using Mamata Banerjee's picture for his personal benefit.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had openly expressed his anguish over hardworking members not getting importance in TMC and had skipped several state Cabinet meetings. As per sources, he even attended a meeting held by Suvendu Adhikari and other rebels who subsequently joined BJP. In his resignation letter, he wrote, "I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party". Speculation is rife that he is set to join BJP in the lead-up to the state Assembly polls due in April-May this year.

It's the good riddance of a bad element. He has betrayed the party & is now using Mamata Banerjee's picture: TMC leader Sougata Roy, on the resignation of Rajib Banerjee https://t.co/o4rnaSRldm pic.twitter.com/aG4Qjvfmpj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Discontent within TMC grows

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. Meanwhile, expelled TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya has also hinted at joining BJP in the near future.

