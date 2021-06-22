TMC MP Denies 'official Role' In Opposition's Rashtra Manch Despite Yashwant Sinha Leading

Trinamool Congress' Senior Leader & MP Saugata Roy, while commenting on the recently held all-Opposition Party meet at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi, denied TMC's connection to the 'Rashtra Manch'. While speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Debate, he said that even though Yashwant Sinha attended the meeting, TMC is not a part of the Rashtra Manch.

It is pertinent to note here that Yashwant Sinha called the Opposition Party meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, which NCP MP Majeed Memon also clarified. Moreover, addressing the media, Memon also informed that the Rashtra Manch has appointed Yashwant Sinha, who is the convenor, to set up a team to give a strong vision on various important issues focusing on citizens of the country.

'TMC not officially part of Rashtra Manch discussion': Saugata Roy

"Trinamool Congress is not officially a part of this discussion that took place today. Yashwant Sinha who recently joined TMC and was made vice president invited some people of Rashtra Manch, but Trinamool is not part of this group," said TMC MP Roy.

#AntiModiGroup | Trinamool Congress is not officially a part of this discussion. Yashwant Sinha who recently joined TMC joined some people of Rashtra Manch, but Trinamool is not part of this: Prof. Saugata Roy

Senior Leader & MP, Lok Sabha, TMC & Former Union Minister pic.twitter.com/oZfQ7wCthV — Republic (@republic) June 22, 2021

'Need for opposition against PM Modi': Saugata Roy

The TMC senior leader further said that the BJP is not invincible as the party struggled in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala elections. He also added that PM Modi has taken some 'Authoritarian decision' and that's why there is a need for opposition.

"This meeting is coming in the follow up of the West Bengal elections-- where the big fat Modi and Shah combined lost the elections in spite of all the money they put in. In the context of the Tamil Nadu elections, BJP found it difficult to even open its account. In Kerala elections where the BJP was not even able to open its account. These 3 states elections proved that Modi Shah combined is not invincible. The question arises when PM Modi stated to take decisions one after the another-- starting with Demonetization, imposition of GST ending with delaying free COVID-19 vaccines for everybody. All these decisions were 'Authoritarian decision' and there is a need for opposition for Modi," said Saugata Roy.

After a 2.5-hour-long meeting in the four walls of the Meena Bagh-situated residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi, the netas of the 'Rashtra Manch' made to put to end the speculations of the formation of the third front that was doing the rounds. The leaders that addressed the media after the meeting highlighted that they were on their way to provide an 'alternative vision' that India needed, in the form of the 'manch', and will include everyone who has a vision for the country's development and future, whether it's a political party, social organization or a person. They were careful to word it such after it was widely discussed in the media as the coming together of anti-Modi group, albeit one without much representation in elected offices.

(Image Credits: ANI/REPUBLICWORLD)