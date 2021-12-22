TMC MP Derek O'Brien Accuses Centre Of 'dismantling Democracy, Slow-poisoning Parliament'

A day after being suspended from the Parliament, the Floor leader of Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "mocking at and dismantling democracy" and "slow-poisoning Parliament". O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the session for the "grave misconduct" of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill.

O'Brien joined the dharna of the 12 suspended opposition MPs, who were suspended for the entire session on November 29 for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session. They have been holding day-long protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex and decided to continue to do so every day till their suspension is revoked.

Joining the dharna, the TMC MP said, "This government has tried to manufacture a majority in the Upper House by suspending 12 MPs. Under this dispensation, democracy is being mocked and dismantled every day. They are giving slow-poison to Parliament."

TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the bill in Rajya Sabha in a voice vote. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Derek O'Brien quoted extensively from the rule book to argue that the bill was being rammed through the Rajya Sabha without enough notice to members. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was on the chair, said that the bill had been permitted under rules.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman had duly responded to it. "The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary-general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

Later, Derek O'Brien tweeted, "The Rajya Sabha TV is being censored...The opposition MPs are in the well of the Rajya Sabha objecting to this bill linking Aadhaar with voter ID but the government is bulldozing it. They are not maintaining any rules in Parliament. The television is being censored they are only showing Chairman and treasury benches. Mockery is being made of Parliament."