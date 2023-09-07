TMC MP Derek O'Brien Seeks Delhi Police Nod To Protest Unpaid MGNREGA Wages In Bengal

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday charged the Centre for denying wages under the MGNREGA scheme to the workers from West Bengal and sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold protests at 3 places across the national capital on October 3-4.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parliament Street Police Station, the TMC leader sought permission to stage protests at three places including Krishi Bhawan, Jantar Mantar and outside the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

The letter reads, "With reference to my letter dated August 31, 2023, requesting permission for the All India Trinamool Congress to hold a dhara involving workers from the State of Bengal who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 AM to 6 PM on October 2 and October 3, 2023 at 27 Lodhi Estate, outside the residence of Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj/Krishi Bhawan/Jantar Mantar."

He added that his party is still awaiting an official response regarding the approval of permission to protest in New Delhi. "Request for an update at the earliest," added the letter signed by Derek O'Brien, the Rajya MP of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

On charges of non-payment of wages to Bengal workers under the MGNREGA scheme, the TMC decided to protest outside the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh as he holds charge of the Rural Development ministry, under which the scheme falls.

TMC-Centre clashes over non-payment of dues

A 25-member delegation of TMC MPs on April 6 triggered chaotic scenes at the Rural Development Ministry office in New Delhi as they turned up to meet Union Minister Giriraj Singh over non-payment of dues under various Central schemes to Bengal.

The delegation of MPs was led by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who said, "You saw when we came here, we were not allowed to go inside… We were told that only a few MPs can go inside. We said… 25 MPs have come and all of them will go inside,” while briefing reporters outside the Krishi Bhawan that houses the ministry.