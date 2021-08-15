TMC MP Dola Sen Alleges Attack By BJP Supporters Ahead Of Flag Hoisting Event In Tripura

At a time when the nation is rejoicing the 75th Independence Day, Trinamool Congress MP, Dola Sen on Sunday alleged that her motorcade was attacked by BJP followers near Belonia town in Tripura when she had left to hoist the National Flag there, about 70km from the capital Agartala.

The TMC MP also condemned a similar alleged attack on TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, adding that the vehicle in which she was travelling got attacked and that some documents along with her mobile phone were hurled away.

Police were a silent spectator: Dola Sen

Lamenting the act, Sen said, "Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were a silent spectator."

While speaking with media persons, Sen said that two local Trinamool supporters Premtosh Debnath and Becharam Das sustained injuries on their heads during the incident and have been eventually hospitalised.

The MP also alleged a number of BJP activists gathered around a TMC party office in the district and raised slogans and party flags before attacking the facility.

"In Sabroom, 7-8 policemen reached, followed by 10-12 motorcycle riders who attacked our vehicles from all sides with stones, bricks and cycle parts while destroying our vehicle," Sen alleged.

"I had called the DGP and he had assured me that everything shall be fine. Despite this, we were attacked at Belonia in front of the police station by supporters of the BJP with party flags," Sen told media persons.

Parliamentarians leave for Kolkata

Both parliamentarians, Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar left for Kolkata with one of the injured who had eight stitches in the head. Sen said that she is taking the injured party leader to Kolkata for better treatment. On the contrary, the BJP in Tripura denied any role in the act. BJP leader, Nabadal Banik said that the whole thing was 'a drama' enacted by the TMC to receive media attention and to create disturbance in the state.

Notably, the alleged attack came a day after a press conference held by the Trinamool in Agartala in which Poddar, an MP from Arambagh, West Bengal was among others who mocked Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb saying his days in the position were now numbered.

Earlier, TMC's Diamond Harbour MP and party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy was allegedly attacked on his visit to Agartala in Tripura on August 2. The TMC leader had shared a video on his social media, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

The relations between the TMC and BJP have soured in the state after the former’s victory in assembly elections early this year. Whereas CM Mamata Banerjee has been intending to play a bigger role in national politics while challenging the ruling saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A team of 10 TMC activists had reached the state to organise football matches in Agartala under the ‘Khela Hobe’ theme.