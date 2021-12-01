TMC MP Dola Sen Calls RS Suspension Order 'murder Of Democracy'; Avows 'we Will Fight'

Following the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the first day of the Winter Session, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen, one of the 12 suspended MPs, stated that the order was the ‘murder of Democracy’. Sen slammed the decision and said that she will continue to fight and raise her voice for the public. Sen also informed that the Opposition will protest the order at the parliament today.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dola Sen said that she is proud of the suspension which came after she raised her voice "in favour of farmers." Sen said that she condemned the suspension order and said that she will continue to speak for the “common people in view of the development of the constitution”. Furthermore, she said that the government was targeting the opposition with such moves.

#LIVE | 'Suspension is not new for us. This is their arrogance. We will fight': Suspended Rajya Sabha TMC MP Dola Sen



Watch here - https://t.co/jghcakhEbn pic.twitter.com/Axa202ARyJ — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2021

“Suspension is not new for us. This is their arrogance. We will fight,” TMC MP Dola Sen told in an exclusive interview with the Republic. “This is the murder of democracy. Government is using suspension as a constitutional weapon,” Sen added. Further explaining the party’s take on the order, she said that the opposition party will hold protests today. “We will sit on protest at Gandhi statue today against the order. We will hold the protest from 10 AM to 6 PM,” Sen said.

Calling the order unfair, Sen also said that the members of the current government also conducted such disruptions in the past. “The government, when they were the opposition caused such disruptions. Then they saw it as a constitutional weapon, and now they consider it as violence. Everyone should check the footage of the events, you will see that we didn’t cause violence of any form. I was taking part in a symbolic protest and sloganeering, and I got suspended,” the TMC leader said. She further added that the party will continue to protest to raise the voices of the people.

#LIVE | 'This is murder of Democracy. Government is using suspension as constitutional weapon': Suspended Rajya Sabha TMC MP Dola Sen



Watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cBt7RNk9WJ — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2021

Rajya Sabha chairman rejects plea to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the request for the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. Stating that the concerned MPs did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour', Naidu asserted that the opposition had 'every right to walk out'. A day earlier, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session.

Reiterating that the MPs have not 'expressed remorse' for 'misbehaviour' on August 11, the last day of the previous Parliament session, Naidu said, "Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked," he stated. Naidu's rejection came to the fore after furious demands of the Opposition to call off the suspension of 12 MPs, who staged a walkout toward the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises. Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and leaders of Opposition were joined by the Trinamool Congress after Naidu implied 'everyone has a right to walk out'.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD