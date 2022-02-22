TMC MP Hits Out At Prashant Kishor Amid Rift; 'Political Party Can't Be Run By Contractor'

Amid rumours of a rift between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee took a dig at founder Prashant Kishor saying that a 'political party should not be run by a contractor'. Questioning the appointment of members in the municipal corporation board, Kalyan Banerjee revealed that despite being an MP, he had not been consulted over the appointment.

The TMC MP said, "A political party should run like a political party and not by a contractor." He added, "I have been an MP from the region but I have never been consulted over the appointment of the board of administrators in the municipal corporation. But I-PAC has appointed several people to the board of administrators. Now, I am having a tough time explaining this to people."

Strained ties between I-PAC & TMC

The jibe comes days after Kishor's rumoured fallout with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress had signed a contract with Kishor and his I-PAC to prepare its campaign and poll strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 which it extended till 2026, following its thumping victory. Kishor was responsible for birthing the "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorstep) scheme and "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye" (Bengal wants its daughter) slogan. However, on February 11, I-PAC briefly unfollowed Mamata Banerjee and the TMC on Twitter against the backdrop of suspected infighting within the party.

I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying.



AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”. — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 11, 2022

Reportedly, disagreements broke out in Trinamool Congress over the candidates for the upcoming polls to 108 municipal bodies. After the party's official list of candidates signed by TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and party president Subrata Bakshi was released, a different unsigned list of candidates was shared on the party's official social media handle. I-PAC was held responsible for the goof-up. After protests erupted, Mamata Banerjee was forced to step in and announce that the list released by Chatterjee and Bakshi was final.

Notably, the rift has now gained a new dimension after the party's Goa unit chief Kiran Kandolkar publicly voiced his displeasure about Prashant Kishor on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, he claimed that I-PAC had abandoned TMC candidates after the polls which took place on February 14.