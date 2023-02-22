TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Sparks Controversy, Compares PM Modi To 'asura'

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jawhar Sircar on Tuesday sparked another political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his party by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "asura" (demon) on Twitter.



His latest remark came after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said, while talking to news agency ANI, that his bureaucrat father K Subramanyam was removed as secretary of defence production by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1980, as soon as she regained power. He further went to add that his father was superseded during the Rajiv Gandhi period by someone junior than him for the post of Cabinet Secretary.

S Jaishankar was Foreign Secretary before becoming Foreign Minister

Sircar took to Twitter and said, "S Jaishankar’s father, K Subramanyam, said “Dharma was killed in Gujarat (2002 Riots). Those who failed to protect innocent citizens are guilty of adharma. Rama would have used his bow against the ‘Asura’ rulers of Gujarat. Shame on son - serving Asura!"



Hitting out to the EAM, who while explaining the reason for joining the BJP to news agency, had termed the party as the right party for India's progress, the TMC leader questioned that it was strange that Jaishankar discovered his angst against the Gandhis after serving them most loyally and taking the best of postings under them? Is it Amnesia or is he just cuddling up to BJP for his unprecedented promotion as Foreign Minister?



The TMC Rajya Sabha MP has also responded to S Jaishankar's remark questioning the timing of the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

Quoting S Jaishankar, Sircar questioned, “Timing of BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots is not ‘accidental’, it is politics by another means, says Jaishankar. Question is: Are the facts shown true or false? Could thousands of lives be saved if Modi administration was less indulgent?



Notably, EAM S Jaishankar was Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and earlier served in key ambassadorial positions in various countries including in China and the United States.



His father K Subramanyam, who passed away in 2011, is regarded as one of India's most prominent national security strategists.



The Union Minister said in an interview, that in 1980 his father K Subramanyam was Secretary, Defence Production. He was the first secretary that Indira Gandhi removed when she regained her second term as the Prime Minister in 1980 and he was the most knowledgeable person everybody would say on defence."