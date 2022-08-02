TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Bites Into Raw Brinjal In Lok Sabha During Discussion On Price Rise

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday chewed into a raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to protest against the rising prices of LPG (cooking gas) cylinders. During a debate in the Lower House on Monday, Kakoli Ghosh expressed the plight of the common people and then took the unappetising move of biting into the raw vegetable to prove her point.

"The government has to understand what the ordinary citizen is going through nowadays. Lakhs of LPG cylinders are lying empty now. Sometimes I wonder, is the Centre trying to get us in the habit of eating raw vegetables?" the TMC MP asked the Parliament.

"If I eat this vegetable raw... I am talking about eating raw vegetables because the price of LPG cylinders has risen four times in last four months," she added, taking three bites out of her brinjal in the middle of her address to highlight the point. The move prompted the House to break into laughter.

Her remarks came during a debate on price rise initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari. Dastidar argued that the cost of LPG had risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder, thereby disturbing the budget of a household.

Deadlock in Lok Sabha ends

In the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has repeatedly hit out at the BJP-led government on the issue of price rise amongst other matters like the Agnipath scheme and the imposition of GST on certain food articles. After nearly 2 weeks of adjournments, the deadlock ended in the Lok Sabha, with a motion to remove the suspension of four Congress members being passed on Monday.

On July 25, the MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan - were suspended by Speaker Om Birla for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon Session when even after multiple warnings, they continued holding protests with placards during the proceedings over price rise. Post the suspension, the Lower House of the Parliament witnessed multiple adjournments.

After the motion was passed on Monday, July 1, the Speaker of the House said, "I will request all the parties that placards should not be brought inside the House. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I will listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I am giving last chance to them."

Meanwhile, the Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment, and the GST hike on essential items on August 5. The party is planning to take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the Prime Minister's residence.