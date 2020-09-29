TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Unleashes Abusive Attack; Calls WB Guv Dhankhar 'Sweeper Of BJP'

As the war of words between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal Governor continues, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised a fresh controversy after he called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "Sweeper of BJP". Banerjee lashed out at Dhankhar and accused him of giving shelter to 'anti-socials' belonging to BJP in the Governor House. TMC MP also asked the governor why he always tweets against the West Bengal Government.

He has proved himself how a Governor can become a sweeper of @BJP4India . He is giving shelter for anti-socials belonging to @BJP4India at Governor house. Why every day @jdhankhar1 is holding press conference and making tweet against the @WestBengalGovt . (2/3) — Kalyan Banerjee (@KBanerjee_AITC) September 28, 2020

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee attacks Jagdeep Dhankhar

If he has the courage let him impose 356 against the @WestBengalGovt by tomorrow itself. Otherwise I will tell him the greatest coward of the world and number one puppet of the @BJP4India . This tweet is the answer for today's press conference.(3/3) — Kalyan Banerjee (@KBanerjee_AITC) September 28, 2020

While attacking Dhankhar in a series of tweets, Banerjee called him the most 'incompetent', 'intolerable' person holding the constitutional post. He also called him the number one puppet. In a subsequent tweet, Banerjee challenged Dhankhar to impose Article 356 by tomorrow. Under Article 356, when the state government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions, the Central government can take direct control of the state machinery.

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams WB CM for shedding crocodile tears

He wrote, "Why to deny that @MamataOfficial benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers. By failure to participate in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi ! So far every farmer has lost Rs. 12,000/- that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM - Crocodile Tears will not relieve the pain of farmers." on September 22.

Recently, Dhankhar slammed WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'shedding crocodile tears' over 3 agricultural reform bills and the suspension of eight MPs from the opposition. He accused the CM claiming she deprived them of the benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi. Apart from the two paged letter sent to Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankar also tweeted his displeasure.

