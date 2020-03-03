Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Caught Tearing & Throwing Paper Towards Lok Sabha Speaker

In a condemnable video accessed by Republic TV, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has been caught tearing a paper and aiming to throw it towards the Lok Sabha Speaker in a moment of ruckus during the ongoing budget session of Parliament. The incident happened when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was making a statement in the Lower House on Tuesday. This comes during a time when the Opposition has been uncompromisingly demanding a discussion over the Delhi violence, often leading to utter pandemonium.

Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus in the house

Earlier, BJP and Congress members on Monday pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day.

On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The Speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work. Notably, members from nine parties consisting of SP, BSP, CPM, TMC, RJD, CPI, INC, Shiv Sena and NCP were part of the meeting.

READ | Opp'n Parties File Adjournment Notices In Lok Sabha Over Ongoing Delhi Violence

On Monday, Opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government. The Lower House was adjourned three times till 4.30 pm as the ruckus continued.

READ | 'If Parliament Can't Discuss Delhi Riots & Come To A Solution, Then What Is It For?': AAP

Delhi violence

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to the clash between pro and anti-CAA protestors taking a communal turn, which has so far claimed 47 lives, leaving as many as 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition.

READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Adjourns All-party Meet Amid Row Over Delhi Violence

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Modi; Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Delhi Riots