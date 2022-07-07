TMC MP Mahua Moitra Shares Poem Amid Backlash Over Kaali Remark; 'country Is Burning'

Following a spiraling controversy around her recent comments on Goddess Kali stating that Kaali is an "alcohol accepting" and "meat-eating" goddess, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has again come into the spotlight by giving a 'poetic spin' to the issue.

While the TMC has distanced itself from the party MP's comments and also condemned her remarks, the BJP has been criticizing the remarks made by the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP asking whether it is the "official stand of West Bengal's ruling party" looking for a way to insult Hindu gods and goddesses.

In a veiled reaction to the criticism received from the opposition BJP and her own party, Mahua Moitra took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a poem claiming that the "devil powers assassinated the freedom of the people" while the common people are scared to speak against the "march of hate".

Further adding that "the universities were first in line to go", the MP claimed that journalists, farmers, and activists were followed, and "now the entire country is burning". Moitra also said that the "devil wouldn't have had gotten so far" if people chose to stand up and speak instead of keeping quiet.

BJP says TMC should take action against MP Mahua Moitra

Reacting to the statements made by TMC leader Mahua Moitra, Vice President of the BJP's Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh spoke to Republic and said that the reactions from people are very obvious in such a sensitive matter.

Criticising MP Moitra over her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, Ghosh said, "No matter what kind of clarification she gives, the situation in the country is presently sensitive and the way people are angry over the recent 'Kaali' poster. If you try to represent Maa Kali like this and issue a statement in support of the poster, it is very wrong and we strongly condemn it."

"Being a responsible politician in the country, people don't expect such kind of behaviour from you. The country is going through a sensitive phase and you are instigating the situation which obviously is triggering reactions from the people", he added.

Further speaking on whether the TMC party should take action against Bengali MP, Dilip Ghosh added that the "ruling party leaves no chance to protest on the streets, however, this is not the first time Moitra has passed such comments. Definitely, the party should take action against her."

(Image: PTI)