TMC MP Mahua Moitra Slams BJP Amid Row Over 'Kaali' Poster; 'Didi O Didi Gave Them Boot'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing falk over her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, on Sunday, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked the party to stop commenting on issues they have 'no clue about'.

Moreover, she said that 'Didi O Didi' got BJP the boot and now 'Maa O Maa' will get them a foot on their chest. Her fresh remarks come hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Goddess' blessings are with India.

"Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest," Moitra tweeted.

Didi O Didi got them the boot.

Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2022

Moitra courted controversy last week by claiming she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess". Her remarks were in connection to Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' documentary which showed Goddess Kali smoking.

While the BJP severely criticised her, Moitra's party, the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC, distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

FIR has been registered against the Parliamentarian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments under section under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberately outraging the religious feelings) in Madhya Pradesh.

Goddess Kali's unlimited blessings are always with India: PM Modi

While lauding saints for always standing for "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goddess Kali's unlimited blessings are always with India.

Speaking on the occasion of Swami Atmasthananda's birth centenary, PM Modi spoke about the greatness of Goddess Kaali. "Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa used to say – this whole world, this variable and constant, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother (Kaali). This consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the whole of India". Furthermore, he said that even a mighty and colossal personality like Swami Vivekananda used to pray to Goddess Kaali.

"When the faith is so pure, then Shakti herself guides us. That's why the unending blessings of Maa Kali always be with India," PM Modi said adding that he himself feels empowered after offering prayers to Goddess Kaali.