TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Drive After Falling Prey

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty informed that she managed to bust a fake vaccination drive in the New Market area of Kolkata. The TMC MP, who actually genuinely thought she had received the jab, stated that she got suspicious as her Aadhaar card was not used to register on CoWin app and also she didn't receive any SMS or vaccine certificate post-vaccination. As she didn't receive any information regarding the vaccination, Chakraborty investigated the matter and informed the police, as a result of which a man was arrested.

Mimi Chakraborty busts fake vaccination drive after falling victim

Mimi said that she was approached by a man who introduced himself as an IAS officer and informed that he is going to launch a vaccination drive for the transgender community and physically handicapped people. He requested for her presence as it will create awareness and encourage people to get the jabs.

"I was approached by a man who introduced himself as an IAS officer & said he was running a special drive for transgenders & specially-abled persons & requested for my presence," said Mimi Chakraborty.

TMC MP said that she took the Covishield vaccine and later it struck her as she did not receive the confirmation message post-COVID vaccination. She then lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police & the accused was arrested.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN. I lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police & the accused was arrested. He was using a car with a blue beacon & fake sticker," said Mimi Chakraborty.

After the accused was arrested the police recovered a fake ID card along with the COVID PPE Kits (Mask & sanitizers) which had the logo of Kolkata's civic authority. The police are trying to find out how this man got access to the Covishield vaccines or the vaccines were fake.

Bengal to prioritize COVID jabs for Women with Children under 12 yrs: CM Mamata

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference on Wednesday and stated that the state government will now administer COVID-19 vaccines on priority to women whose children are aged between one and 12 years old. She further informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has been reduced to 3.61 percent.

"Mothers of children of age group 1 year to 12 years to be vaccinated on priority," said Banerjee

