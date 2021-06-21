TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pics, Says 'kindness Changes Everything'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and actress Nusrat Jahan who recently confirmed her pregnancy amid her marriage controversy with businessman Nikhil Jian, took to Instagram and flaunted her baby bump. Nusrat treated fans with some beautiful pictures for the first time while sharing her happiness. Looking charming and radiant in the pictures, Nusrat captioned the pictures and wrote, “Kindness changes everything.”

Nusrat Jahan shares baby bump pictures

In the picture, Nusrat can be seen looking beautiful in a white top, blue jeans, and a pink shawl over her shoulders. Nusrat's pregnancy rumours were confirmed last week after her picture from a friend's party had gone viral. Nusrat in the pictures was seen in a white dress with a baby bump. Several fans of Nusrat extended their love and congratulations for entering into a new phase. One of the users wrote, “The chin is growing fast Senorita.” Another user wrote, “Lots of love from Hyderabad.” A third fan commented, “Stay safe di now you are pregnant. take care.”

Nusrat Jahan terms her marriage 'invalid'

After a fairytale romance and a wedding in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan confirmed her separation with businessman Nikhil Jain claiming that the marriage ceremony was 'invalid'. Issuing a statement the TMC MP said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise." Jahan further said, "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation." Nusrat’s husband Nikhil Jain had slammed Nusrat’s statement calling their marriage 'invalid' stating that they lived together as 'husband and wife' since their union in 2019 but despite his 'best of efforts', her attitude towards him changed within a year.

IMAGE: NUSRATCHIRPS/Instagram