TMC's Nusrat Jahan Gives A Heartfelt Message On Eid, Prays For Strength To Overcome Crisis

On the day of Eid, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan sent out a heartfelt message for all, asking people to stay safe after Bengal has been hit dually by cyclone Amphan and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The MP from Basirhat requested all to have patience and believe in the almighty and hoped that the situation slowly returns to normalcy.

"Eid might not be that Mubarak this time, but I send my wishes to all brothers and sisters of Bengal. We all have prayed today so that Bengal stands up on its feet soon. I pray that we all get out of the tragedy that we are facing, and almighty will help us. Lord Almighty will sail us through this crisis," said the actress who's constituency is one of the worst cyclone-hit areas in South 24 Parganas.

We shall overcome!

The MP had visited worst-hit areas of Basirhat a day back and met people put up in shelter homes at Minakhan and Haroa. She took to Twitter and stated, "We are all together in this. We need to take proper precautions to prevent CORONA and fight this natural disaster caused by Amphan. We shall overcome!"

Centre's interim assistance

The cyclone which made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday has left 82 dead in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited the state to check the ground condition last week. He announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal on Friday.

After reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Basirhat MP assured all, that together the people of Bengal will tackle this situation and successfully, will walk over the tragedies on Monday.

