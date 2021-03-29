TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Loses Temper At Election Rally, Says 'Can't Do This Even For CM'

A video shared by the BJP shows Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan losing her temper during a roadshow in poll-bound West Bengal. The actor-turned-politician allegedly lost her cool after “campaigning for over an hour.”

In the 25-second video clip, the agitated TMC leader can be seen getting down from a vehicle, refusing a party member’s request to continue the rally up to the main road. "The main road is right here, just half a kilometre," the person can be heard requesting Nusrat in the video.

The BJP’s Bengal unit posted the video on its Twitter handle with the hashtag #MamataLosingNandigram and quoted the Trinamool MP as saying, "I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM.”

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM"ðŸ˜† #MamataLosingNandigram pic.twitter.com/p0jOm4iy03 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 28, 2021

Bengal poll battle

In Bengal, voting for the first phase of Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with over 84% voter turnout. Polling for the remaining seven phases for the 294-member state Assembly will be held between April 1 to 29 and the results will be declared on May 2. The ruling TMC is seeking to retain power in the state while BJP is looking to oust the Mamata Banerjee government. The two main political rivals have locked horns in the West Bengal polls.