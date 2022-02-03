The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that he wants to "delete history". The remarks were passed by senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy when he was speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address. Roy also claimed that PM Modi is attacking secularism and federalism and criticised the Prime Minister over several issues.

He also raised the issue of the recent merging of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate with the National War Memorial. Additionally, the TMC MP also spoke about the non-inclusion of West Bengal's tableau during the Republic Day Parade. Roy asserted that there was "nothing new" in the presidential address and expressed that many things were not mentioned.

"There was nothing new in the presidential address. But there are many things that are not mentioned in the president's speech which I want to. Why was the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India gate extinguished? Was it because it was initiated by Indira Gandhi? Mr Modi wants to delete history," the TMC leader said. "Why was West Bengal's, Netaji's tableau cancelled on the Republic Day parade," he asked

'BJP's love for Netaji has vanished': Sougata Roy

During his speech, Sougata Roy also said that the Modi government had set up a hologram till a granite statue is built at India Gate for Netaji. However, he avered that the hologram has now vanished from the India Gate and with it, Bharatiya Janta Party's "love for Netaji has vanished". Stepping up his attack, Roy claimed that PM Modi is "hitting out" at two of the basic principles - secularism and federalism.

The TMC MP also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that terrorism is still continuing. He slammed Shah over the jailing of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

TMC raises issue of Pegasus

Among other issues, Roy slammed the Centre over the Pegasus spyware issue and asserted that the opposition could have stalled the House over the matter."We did not do it and allowed debate. But this does not mean we cannot raise Pegasus, we can raise it when we want to," he said and accused the government of "murdering democracy" and indulging in spying.

With PTI inputs