TMC MP Satabdi Roy Hints At Resignation Ahead Of WB Polls; To Announce Decision On Jan 16

TMC's woes continue unabated ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election as Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy hinted at leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday. Revealing that she had been sidelined within the party, the actor-turned-politician explained to her constituents that she had given her best for their welfare in the last decade. Claiming that she was often not intimated by TMC about party programmes, the Birbhum parliamentarian said that she felt sad about the present situation.

Moreover, Roy stated that she will announce a decision about her future in TMC at 2 pm on January 16. In her first election in 2009, she won the Birbhum seat by defeating CPI(M)'s longstanding MP Ram Chandra Dome. Subsequently, she was elected to the same constituency in the 2014 and 2019 General Election.

Rumblings within TMC

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office.

In another veiled dig at TMC, Shukla opined that he did not believe in countering violence with violence. Meanwhile, another TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya expressed disapproval of some elements within TMC who are working against the party's interests. In a jibe at the performance of the Banerjee-led government, she contended that there was no point being in power if the ruling party cannot work for the people of the state. Earlier in the day, BJP's WB in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya caused further unease in the ruling camp by claiming that 41 TMC legislators were willing to switch allegiance to his party.

