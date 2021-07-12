TMC MP Saugata Roy Claims 'Dilip Ghosh Angry With Suvendu'; Predicts BJP's End In Bengal

As BJP Bengal is hit with internal turmoil, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday, predicted that the 'BJP will slowly break up in Bengal'. Reacting to Dilip Ghosh's comments on disappointment in BJP, he claimed that Ghosh is angry with TMC-turned-BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari, adding that it was an internal matter. Ghosh has been summoned to Delhi by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Saugata Roy: 'Ghosh angry with Suvendu'

"This is an internal matter of BJP. But his (Ghosh's) statement shows that he is angry with Suvendu Adhikari. BJP will slowly break up soon in Bengal," said Roy.

Ghosh: 'People are disappointed, don't know what to speak'

Earlier in the day, Ghosh said that leaders who are talking publically of disappointment in BJP are depressed and don't know what to speak. "It's not a party problem, it's a personal problem. Even today many karyakartas are working to take the party forward. Few leaders have become depressed and are expressing their disappointment to the media," said Ghosh to ANI. Ghosh, who is currently in Delhi, is likely to meet Nadda on Tuesday.

Ghosh on turncoats

Grumblings of disappointment have been plaguing the saffron party since the exit of Mukul Roy with many BJP leaders blaming the party for fielding too many turncoats. Recently, BJP MP Saumitra Khan resigned as BJYM chief on Wednesday only to rescind it hours later. Khan took to Facebook to allege that LoP Suvendu Adhikari was taking all the credit for BJP's achievements in Bengal. Khan who switched to BJP from TMC in 2018, is currently the Bishnupur MP and has assured that he will remain in BJP.

Taking to Facebook, Khan also lashed out at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleging that he did not understand what happens in the party. As per ANI, senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and assured to look into Khan grievances, which made him rescind his resignation. Incidentally, four MPs from Bengal have been inducted into the new Modi cabinet - Shantanu Thakur, Nisith Pramanik, John Barla, and Dr. Subhash Sarkar.

Ghosh chalked up Khan's tirade as resentment due to Adhikari's rise in the party saying, "Suvendu had enjoyed power in TMC before joining the BJP. Now he is cornering other leaders in BJP. Old and loyal members are bound to get upset." Mamata Banerjee managed to halt the BJP juggernaut, retaining Bengal with TMC winning 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.