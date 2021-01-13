TMC MP Saugata Roy Urges Left Front And Congress To Join Mamata's Fight Against BJP

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has issued a big appeal to the Congress and Left parties to back TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee as the next CM face if they were 'truly anti-BJP'. While addressing a press conference, TMC MP Saugata Roy sent an open invitation to the Left front 'to line up behind Mamata' in her fight against BJP's 'communal and divisive politics' ahead of the State polls.

"If the Left Front and the Congress are genuine anti-BJP forces, they should line up behind Trinamool Congress, because Mamata Banerjee's party is the only party fighting against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party. Mamata Banerjee is the real face of secularism," said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC on the other hand has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

