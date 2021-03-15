Last Updated:

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari Says He Will Attend PM Modi's Public Meeting In Kanthi 'if Invited'

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who has been in a strained relationship with the party leadership said he will attend PM Modi's public meeting in his constituency Kanthi

Bengal polls

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, who has been in a strained relationship with the party leadership lately, said on Sunday that he will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in West Bengal's Kanthi on March 20, if he is invited.

The 79-year-old MP is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his former aide and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly seat.

"I will attend his (Modi's) meeting if invited and my sons allow me," the Adhikari family patriarch said.

The veteran leader's two sons, Suvendu and Soumendu, joined the BJP ahead of polls, while his other son Dibyendu remains a TMC MP. Sisir Adhikari, whose constituency 'Kanthi' borders the shores of the Bay of Bengal, said that he will seek a deep seaport for the state from the prime minister.

TMC marginalises Sisir Adhikari

Nearly a month after Suvendu switched loyalties, his father was removed as East Midnapore district president and demoted to the chairman of the core committee of TMC's district unit. Prior to that, he was divested of the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

The series of action against the Lok Sabha MP was taken by the TMC leadership as Suvendu, who served as the Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources in the West Bengal Cabinet jumped ship to support the rival BJP - which is keen on dethroning Mamata Banerjee in the state. 

Sisir has alleged that the TMC leadership was attacking turncoat Suvendu, and said as a father, he will do everything to protect his son. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Saturday visited the residence of Sisir Adhikari for lunch. However, both said it was a "courtesy call". 

