TMC MP Sougata Roy Absolves Party Over 85-yr Old Nimta Victim's Death; Cites Age, Ailments

After the 85-year old Nimta poll violence victim Shobha Majumdar's death, 4 days after her discharge from hospital post an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in February, TMC leader Saugata Roy has defended his party and said that TMC has nothing to do with her death and that the victim lost her life due to ailment.

Roy, an MP, said, "It is unfortunate, but TMC has nothing to do with it. There was an altercation between a BJP worker, Gopal Majumdar, and a TMC supporter in front of Gopal's house, a month ago. Gopal fell down and his mother got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked and in the process, she also fell down. The 85-year-old woman who suffered from various ailments passed away today. " READ | Myanmar coup: Global leaders condemn use of violence as tensions escalate

"I am very sorry about her death but it had nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC worker. BJP is trying to politicize the issue. We condemn politicizing the death of the old lady. She died of old age and illness," he added.

Following the news of the Nimta victim's death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and expressed anguish. He said, "Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar Ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long."

The Nimta victim passed away on March 29, four days after being discharged from the hospital. The woman was the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar and was allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police.

A number of other BJP leaders have also taken up the matter, with the party holding a press conference on the same, and party chief JP Nadda also refusing to spare Trinamool.

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls begin in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence that have been reported time and again appear to show no signs of slowing down. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee." The second of 8 phases of voting will be held on April 1, after a massive 82% turnout was reported on Day 1.

