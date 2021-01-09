TMC MP Sougata Roy Launches Attack On JP Nadda After His Farmers' Address At Bardhaman

As BJP National President JP Nadda is on a day-long visit to West Bengal for party campaigning in view of upcoming assembly polls, TMC MP Saugata Roy has insulted Nadda, calling him a 'joker' and the BJP, a party of "Nirav Modi and Bank Thieves''.

"Nadda is a joker, he is all India Party President. What he is saying is ridiculous. BJP means Nirav Modi and bank thieves," the TMC MP said.

This attack comes after the BJP President called TMC a party of thieves. "Whether it is coal, ration or other things, thieves are everywhere in Bengal," Nadda said during his address at Krishok Sabha in Bardhaman, West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, ahead of JP Nadda's arrival in West Bengal, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar slammed the TMC and accused them of removing the BJP party's flag while adding that the ruling party is rattled by the "huge public support" for the BJP in West Bengal. Moreover, in his previous trip to West Bengal in December, Nadda's convoy was attacked while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. Thereafter, the West Bengal police arrested 7 persons from the South 24 Parganas district in connection with the attack on the convoy, however, BJP has dismissed the arrest calling it an 'eyewash'.

TMC goons are removing the BJP flags just before the program of @BJP4India

National President Shri @JPNadda Ji.



TMC is rattled by huge public support @BJP4Bengal is getting in Bengal.



They will bite the dust this election.#KrishokSurokhaAbhijan @DilipGhoshBJP @KailashOnline pic.twitter.com/hmeicaCoga — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaMajum1) January 9, 2021

On the other hand, while addressing the West Bengal farmers at Krishok Sabha in Bardhaman, Nadda exuded confidence on BJP winning the upcoming assembly polls while adding that the TMC "will be shown the doors".

JP Nadda said, "The way in which I received a warm welcome in Bengal and the way you have been present here in such large numbers, it tells that you have decided that Mamata Banerjee is going to go and BJP is sure to come."

Hitting out at TMC government in West Bengal, BJP chief said that the situation has fallen to such a low level in Bengal that people have to pay cut money even for the last rites of their close ones. This is the level of corruption they're doing in Bengal at the moment.

Mass exodus from TMC

Months ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling party has witnessed a mass exodus with several prominent leaders quitting the party only to join the emerging challenger BJP. Although the TMC leadership has downplayed the exodus of over two dozen of the TMC leaders who joined BJP including the likes of former cabinet minister Suvendu Adhikari, questions have arisen about the future of the party as the assembly polls approach. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in West Bengal is likely to be held in May 2021.

