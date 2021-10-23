TMC MP Sushmita Dev Calls Tripura CM 'useless Fellow & Coward' After Attack On Her Car

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev lashed out at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb calling him a 'useless fellow' and a 'coward'. The TMC MP's remarks came after her vehicle was allegedly vandalised and she and her party workers were reportedly assaulted in Tripura while campaigning for the 2023 Assembly elections on Friday. Dev also accused Chief Minister Deb of giving the miscreants protection.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is the ‘Bharatiya Gunda Party’. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow," Dev told ANI.

Tripura Police's statement:

"At around 1.30 PM we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our four officers moved there immediately and rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and launch a probe," Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge, Amtali Police station said.

BJP Vs TMC in Tripura

According to the TMC, apart from Sushmita Dev, a member of the TMC’s political consultancy agency I-PAC was also brutally attacked.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who is spearheading the party’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls, had launched the campaign ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ and was travelling around the state in her car along with other members. She alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP workers in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Susmita Dev said, "I made an appeal to the people to stand by TMC. Some goons came, broke our cars, beat our workers and assaulted us while also smashing our bags. Blatant criminal acts are happening."

TMC’s National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee also condemned the incident and wrote in a tweet, “Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons!” The time is near. People of Tripura will answer! (sic)"

Earlier this week, the BJP claimed that the party's Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vice-President for Uttar Dinajpur, Mithun Ghosh, was allegedly assassinated by TMC-backed goons at Itahar.