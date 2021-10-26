TMC MP Sushmita Dev Says Tripura Admin Delaying Arrest After Attack On Her, Writes To DGP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to the Tripura Director-General of Police questioning him over the delayed arrest of the perpetrators involved in the violent attack on her and her colleagues during an Outreach Programme of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Amtali Bazar, Agartala.

Dev also mentioned that her colleague, TMC leader Mamon Khan is admitted to the hospital and is in a very serious condition. "We met you with the names of the attackers along with video footage and photographs on 23rd October 2021. Thereafter, the Investigating Officer met me and I gave him a detailed statement about the incident. Till now there have been no arrests," said Dev in the letter.

"This is to bring to your knowledge that Mamon Khan is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and is in a very serious condition," she added. "Delay in arrest only helps the accused person to flee away. I fail to understand the delay in making the arrest. This is a serious case of an attempt to murder and I once again request you for immediate action," she stated, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev Lashes At Tripura CM After Attack On Her Car

Sushmita Dev slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, calling him a "useless fellow" and a "coward." After her vehicle was allegedly vandalised and she and her party colleagues were allegedly assaulted in Tripura while campaigning for the 2023 Assembly elections on Friday, the TMC MP made the remarks. Dev further accused Chief Minister Deb of providing protection to the criminals.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is the ‘Bharatiya Gunda Party’. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow," Dev told the news agency.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who is leading the party's campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections, inaugurated the 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' campaign and was driving around the state with other members in her car. The attack, she claimed, was carried out by BJP members in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)