TMC MP Sushmita Dev's Car Attacked In Tripura, Party Blames BJP And Lodges Complaint

Newly appointed Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev alleged that she was attacked with 10 of her associates by the BJP workers in the state of Tripura. Sushmita Dev was conducting a public outreach program when the goons approached her vehicle and assaulted her companions. They even vandalised her car and when she was recording the incident on her phone, they were seen snatching the mobile from her hand.

The TMC has officially filed a police complaint at the local police station and Sushmita Dev has also filed a separate complaint of her own. Sushmita Dev has reportedly told the local police that if they fail to arrest the accused, she will be personally taking the matter to the parliament. She also said that ever since she has joined TMC from Congress, TMC workers have been repeatedly targeted by the BJP workers.

In a video posted by AITC Tripura on Twitter, a group of goons can be seen assaulting the TMC party workers. AITC tweeted, 'People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK! Police must immediately stop acting like mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!" In another video posted by AITC, the vandalised car can be seen with shattered windows.

AITC in the second tweet, wrote, "Once again @BjpBiplab proves that he CANNOT bear the presence of @AITCofficial in Tripura! His GOONS have BRUTALLY attacked us on the very first day of our campaign. Why is @AmitShah silent? What about the safety and security of people in Tripura? Where is Democracy?'

Continuous clashes between the two parties

Earlier this week, the BJP claimed that the party's Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vice-President of Uttar Dinajpur, Mithun Ghosh, was allegedly assassinated by TMC attackers at Itahar. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) immediately denied the allegations and said that the allegations were completely baseless. The BJP state unit President Suvendu Adhikari, posted on his official Twitter handle that Ghosh was "gunned down by unidentified assailants in Itahar of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district. The BJP youth leader was shot dead at 11 PM on Sunday near his house. He suffered injuries in his abdomen and was immediately taken to the Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival."

IMAGE: PTI/@AITC4TRIPURA/TWITTER