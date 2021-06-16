TMC MP Tells WB Governor 'don't Come Back' From Delhi Visit; Calls It Unconstitutional

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the TMC government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the ruling party has accused the Governor of violating constitutional norms as he arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night for a four-day visit. While the reason for his visit has not been specified, Governor Dhankhar met with the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India Prahlad Joshi and Prahlad Singh Patel as well. The visit has not gone down well with the ruling Trinamool administration which has asked Governor Dhankhar not to return to West Bengal.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had taken a dig at the Governor over his visit to New Delhi. "Do us a favour WB Governor Sahib - don't come back," she had added. The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that it is the TMC that has no respect for the Constitution and asked the Mamata Banerjee-led party to respect constitutional posts.

Governor Dhankhar, who had earlier toured the state, took stock of the on-ground situation following the violence that broke out in parts of West Bengal in the aftermath of TMC's landslide victory in the Assembly Elections. The Governor extensively criticised CM Mamata Banerjee's administration for failing to bring the situation under control. Governor Dhankhar had also been critical of the law & order situation under the TMC government prior to the Assembly Elections which witnessed a surge in political killings in the state.

Governor Dhankhar appeals to Mamata Banerjee

On Monday, Dhankhar raised an appeal on behalf of the people of the 'blood-soaked' state to end violence. Citing the words of Rabindra Nath Tagore- 'where the mind is without fear & head is held high', he asserted that no one's mind was free from fear in the state, and added that democracy was 'breathing its last'. Outlining the need to improve the situation, and ensure that democracy thrives, he demanded action from the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

In response to Dhankhar's criticism, the TMC on Tuesday came forward to assert that he has been launching tirades in the form of 'venomous' and 'baseless' comments, against the state government daily and is trying to portray that a 'war' is going on in the state likening it to the tense situation between Palestine and Israel. TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, "The governor is making venomous and baseless comments against the state government like a spokesperson of the BJP. He is trying to convey a view that as if a war is going on in Bengal like that in Palestine and Israel."