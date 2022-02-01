TMC MP Urges President To Sack WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Amid Twitter Blocking Row

The turf war between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated on Monday after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought his removal. Bandyopadhyay who is serving as the Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha put forth this demand to President Ram Nath Kovind in person after his joint address to both Houses of Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the veteran parliamentarian dubbed the WB Governor's repeated attacks as "condemnable and loathsome". This comes a day after the WB CM announced that she had blocked Dhankhar on Twitter.

“I have blocked the Governor from my Twitter account. I had no option. I am sorry about this. (I blocked him) Because I used to get irritated seeing his (governor’s) tweet every day. In his tweets, he used to speak in a way that is not humane. He will tweet every day, abuse officials and sometimes abuse and accuse me. He does these things by speaking in abusive, unethical and unconstitutional way,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

In response, Dhankhar accused her of "blocking" information relating to the administration of the affairs of WB for the past two years. Moreover, he shared his message sent to her at 10.30 am on Monday- "Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect. There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards".

Yesterday, I requested the Honorable President of our nation to kindly remove the Governor of West Bengal from his post in order to protect the interests of all our people and preserve the essence of Democracy in the state.



Mamata-Governor tiff

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the WB government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. Right from the day of Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony in May 2021, Dhankhar has been vocal in his criticism of the state government's handling of the law and order situation. He singled out the post-poll violence in the state in which at least 16 persons lost their lives.

For instance, he maintained that the TMC supremo cannot shirk responsibility regarding the violence as the Model Code of Conduct was revoked on May 3, 2021, itself. Thereafter, he defied the CM's opposition and visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping. The WB Governor also had a Twitter spat with TMC MP Mahua Moitra who claimed that the former had appointed his relatives and acquaintances as Officers on Special Duty.